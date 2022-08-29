2020 Tesla Model 3

$58,999 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 1 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9114478

9114478 Stock #: ICP17F

ICP17F VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7LF642419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # ICP17F

Mileage 65,184 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Leatherette Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Back-Up Camera Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Tires: P235/45R18 Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic 9.00 Axle Ratio Motor: AC Permanent Magnet Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: immersive sound, premium connectivity for 30 days (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization, in-car internet streaming music and media, video streaming, caraoke and internet browser), music and media over Bluetooth... Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Traction Battery Level, Power/Regen, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Premium Seat Trim Autopilot Lane Keeping Assist Autopilot Lane Departure Warning Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Aero Proximity Key For Doors And Power On Fixed Laminated Glass 2nd Row Sunroof Fixed Laminated Glass 1st Row Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.