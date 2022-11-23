2021 Cadillac XT4

Seats, front bucket

Floor mats, carpeted front and rear

Keyless Access, passive entry

Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear

Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying

Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia

Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)

Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height

Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

Cadillac user experience, AM/FM stereo with 8 diagonal colour information display, one type A and one type C full function USBs, personalized profiles for each driver's settings, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/W...

Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20 wheels.)

Tires, P235/60R18 all-season (Upgradeable to (XD9) 20 all-season tires when (RQA) 20 wheels are ordered.)

Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17 spare wheel is ordered.)

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed (Upgradeable to (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)

Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way (Upgradeable to (AVU) 4-way front passenger power lumbar seat control when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)

Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power (Upgradeable to (A7K) 8-way power passenger seat adjuster when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)

Steering column, manual rake and telescoping (Upgradeable to (N38) power rake and telescoping steering column when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)

Gauge cluster, 4.2 diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)

USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console

Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way (Upgradeable to (AVK) 4-way driver power lumbar seat control when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)

Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted with jog capability

Driver memory, recalls 2 presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror

Transmission, 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled

Cold Weather Package includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (KA6) heated rear outboard seating position seats and (KI3) automatic heated steering wheel

HD Rear Vision Camera (Upgradeable to (UV2) HD Surround Vision when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)