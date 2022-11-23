Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Cadillac XT4

15,490 KM

Details Description Features

$45,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac XT4

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9435900
  2. 9435900
  3. 9435900
  4. 9435900
  5. 9435900
  6. 9435900
  7. 9435900
  8. 9435900
  9. 9435900
  10. 9435900
  11. 9435900
  12. 9435900
  13. 9435900
  14. 9435900
  15. 9435900
  16. 9435900
  17. 9435900
  18. 9435900
  19. 9435900
  20. 9435900
  21. 9435900
  22. 9435900
  23. 9435900
  24. 9435900
  25. 9435900
  26. 9435900
  27. 9435900
  28. 9435900
  29. 9435900
  30. 9435900
  31. 9435900
  32. 9435900
  33. 9435900
Contact Seller

$45,499

+ taxes & licensing

15,490KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435900
  • Stock #: JD003F
  • VIN: 1GYFZDR40MF010716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JD003F
  • Mileage 15,490 KM

Vehicle Description

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) This Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.

Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
intelligent brake assist
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Driver Mode Selector
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Automatic Emergency Braking (Upgradeable to (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and (UVZ) Reverse Automatic Braking when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Door handles, illuminated, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Longitudinal roof rails, brushed aluminum finish
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, medium Silver
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Seats, front bucket
Floor mats, carpeted front and rear
Keyless Access, passive entry
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Cadillac user experience, AM/FM stereo with 8 diagonal colour information display, one type A and one type C full function USBs, personalized profiles for each driver's settings, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/W...
Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20 wheels.)
Tires, P235/60R18 all-season (Upgradeable to (XD9) 20 all-season tires when (RQA) 20 wheels are ordered.)
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17 spare wheel is ordered.)
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed (Upgradeable to (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way (Upgradeable to (AVU) 4-way front passenger power lumbar seat control when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power (Upgradeable to (A7K) 8-way power passenger seat adjuster when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Steering column, manual rake and telescoping (Upgradeable to (N38) power rake and telescoping steering column when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Gauge cluster, 4.2 diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console
Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way (Upgradeable to (AVK) 4-way driver power lumbar seat control when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted with jog capability
Driver memory, recalls 2 presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Transmission, 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled
Cold Weather Package includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (KA6) heated rear outboard seating position seats and (KI3) automatic heated steering wheel
HD Rear Vision Camera (Upgradeable to (UV2) HD Surround Vision when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Front and Rear Park Assist (Upgradeable to (UKG) Automatic Parking Assist with braking when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2020 Ford Explorer X...
 80,021 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 15,490 KM
$45,499 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL |...
 22,123 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory