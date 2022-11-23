2021 Cadillac XT4

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) This Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Automatic Emergency Braking (Upgradeable to (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and (UVZ) Reverse Automatic Braking when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Door handles, illuminated, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Longitudinal roof rails, brushed aluminum finish
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, medium Silver
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Seats, front bucket
Floor mats, carpeted front and rear
Keyless Access, passive entry
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Cadillac user experience, AM/FM stereo with 8 diagonal colour information display, one type A and one type C full function USBs, personalized profiles for each driver's settings, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/W...
Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20 wheels.)
Tires, P235/60R18 all-season (Upgradeable to (XD9) 20 all-season tires when (RQA) 20 wheels are ordered.)
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17 spare wheel is ordered.)
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed (Upgradeable to (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way (Upgradeable to (AVU) 4-way front passenger power lumbar seat control when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power (Upgradeable to (A7K) 8-way power passenger seat adjuster when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Steering column, manual rake and telescoping (Upgradeable to (N38) power rake and telescoping steering column when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Gauge cluster, 4.2 diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console
Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way (Upgradeable to (AVK) 4-way driver power lumbar seat control when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted with jog capability
Driver memory, recalls 2 presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror