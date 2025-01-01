Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L EcoBoost I-4, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cactus, Dark Space Grey/Navy Pier Leather, 12 LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward Sensing System, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad. Recent Arrival! Cactus 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX.

2021 Ford Bronco

34,631 KM

$47,000

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

12450616

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,631KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH8MLA65651

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, Bronco Outer Banks Advanced | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L EcoBoost I-4, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cactus, Dark Space Grey/Navy Pier Leather, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward Sensing System, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad.

Recent Arrival! Cactus 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

2021 Ford Bronco