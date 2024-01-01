Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, AWD. Recent Arrival! Blue 2021 Ford Escape SEL | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Navigation | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2021 Ford Escape

66,471 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 11376524
  2. 11376524
  3. 11376524
  4. 11376524
  5. 11376524
  6. 11376524
  7. 11376524
  8. 11376524
  9. 11376524
  10. 11376524
  11. 11376524
  12. 11376524
  13. 11376524
  14. 11376524
  15. 11376524
  16. 11376524
  17. 11376524
  18. 11376524
  19. 11376524
  20. 11376524
  21. 11376524
  22. 11376524
  23. 11376524
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,471KM
VIN 1FMCU9H93MUB10950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97188
  • Mileage 66,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, AWD.

Recent Arrival! Blue 2021 Ford Escape SEL | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL 74,284 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 17,850 KM $47,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Ford Edge SEL 35,840 KM $31,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape