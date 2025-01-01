$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SEL*AWD*Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay
2021 Ford Escape
SEL*AWD*Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,105 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, 1.5L-3cyl, Low K's, Heated leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote Start, Heated steering wheel, Dual climate control, Power lift gate, Cruise control, Keyless/Keypad entry/ignition, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.
Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.
Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.
Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex
Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Essex Motors
Email Essex Motors
Essex Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-776-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-776-7555