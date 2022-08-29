Menu
2021 Ford Expedition

52,799 KM

Details Description Features

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
Platinum

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Contact Seller

52,799KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9296128
  • Stock #: 96708
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT5MEA19926

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96708
  • Mileage 52,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2021 Ford Expedition? This is it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Expedition Platinum. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Expedition Platinum that you won't find in your average vehicle. With 4WD, you can take this 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Platinum.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
6-Way Passenger Seat
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
88 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P285/45R22 BSW All-Season
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports in media hub
Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen and speed-compensated volume
Wheels: 22 6-Spoke Painted Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnish-painted pockets and Continuous-Control Damping (CCD)
Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats -inc: multicontour seats w/Active Motion, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline), 8-way power front passenger seats (power function for lumbar and recline) and perforate...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

