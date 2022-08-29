Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2021 Ford Expedition? This is it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Expedition Platinum. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Expedition Platinum that you won't find in your average vehicle. With 4WD, you can take this 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Platinum.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports in media hub
Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen and speed-compensated volume
Wheels: 22 6-Spoke Painted Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnish-painted pockets and Continuous-Control Damping (CCD)
Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats -inc: multicontour seats w/Active Motion, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline), 8-way power front passenger seats (power function for lumbar and recline) and perforate...
