This outstanding example of a 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! With 4WD, you can take this 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Black Carpet Floor Mats w/Brunello Stitching -inc: Platinum branded
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: P275/45R21 AS BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Internal Memory
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, Applink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports
Tri-Diamond Lthr Htd & Vent Sport Captain's Chairs -inc: micro perforated seating surfaces w/accent stitching, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver w/power function for tilt, lumbar and recline and 8-way power front passenger w/power function for ...
