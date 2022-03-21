Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

8,612 KM

Details Description Features

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 5.0L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 5.0L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 8679215
  2. 8679215
  3. 8679215
  4. 8679215
  5. 8679215
  6. 8679215
  7. 8679215
  8. 8679215
  9. 8679215
  10. 8679215
  11. 8679215
  12. 8679215
  13. 8679215
  14. 8679215
  15. 8679215
  16. 8679215
  17. 8679215
  18. 8679215
  19. 8679215
  20. 8679215
  21. 8679215
  22. 8679215
  23. 8679215
  24. 8679215
  25. 8679215
  26. 8679215
  27. 8679215
  28. 8679215
  29. 8679215
  30. 8679215
  31. 8679215
  32. 8679215
  33. 8679215
  34. 8679215
  35. 8679215
  36. 8679215
  37. 8679215
Contact Seller

$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,612KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8679215
  • Stock #: 96488
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E50MFB21875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96488
  • Mileage 8,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT only has 8,612km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford F-150 LARIAT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 LARIAT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 LARIAT is the one! The Ford F-150 LARIAT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Passenger Seat
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
1760# Maximum Payload
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 275/65R18 OWL A/T
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
AdvanceTrac with Curve Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digita...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2017 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 100,035 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 61,875 KM
$51,499 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger LAR...
 78,757 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory