Listing ID: 9300892

Stock #: 96705

96705 VIN: 1FTEW1EP8MFA01528

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96705

Mileage 25,318 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Smart Device Remote Engine Start FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist AdvanceTrac with Curve Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

