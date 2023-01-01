Menu
2021 Ford F-150

49,331 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 3.5L | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 3.5L | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,331KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9545161
  Stock #: 96726
  VIN: 1FTFW1E86MKE28887

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96726
  • Mileage 49,331 KM

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150 LARIAT. This Ford F-150 LARIAT comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Passenger Seat
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 275/65R18 OWL A/T
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
AdvanceTrac with Curve Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digita...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

