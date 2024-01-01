Menu
Account
Sign In
Backup Camera, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, Cruise Control, Front Splash Guards, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Rear Splash Guards, Stowable Loading Ramps, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal. Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Ford F-350SD XL | DRW | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2021 Ford F-350

339,857 KM

Details Description Features

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL

Watch This Vehicle
12026446

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 12026446
  2. 12026446
  3. 12026446
  4. 12026446
  5. 12026446
  6. 12026446
  7. 12026446
  8. 12026446
  9. 12026446
  10. 12026446
  11. 12026446
  12. 12026446
  13. 12026446
  14. 12026446
  15. 12026446
  16. 12026446
  17. 12026446
  18. 12026446
Contact Seller

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
339,857KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT6MEC00834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 339,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, Cruise Control, Front Splash Guards, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Rear Splash Guards, Stowable Loading Ramps, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal.

Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Ford F-350SD XL | DRW | Backup Camera | Cruise Control |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 339,857 KM $48,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Essex, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 116,049 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Essex, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 134,280 KM $9,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-350