$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
AT4*4x4*Heated Leather*CarPlay*OnStar*Rear Cam
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,433KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG6FEN8M1273353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,433 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar Services, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry, Pendaliner, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
