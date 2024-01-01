Menu
4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar Services, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry, Pendaliner, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.
Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c

2021 GMC Canyon

74,433 KM

AT4*4x4*Heated Leather*CarPlay*OnStar*Rear Cam

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,433KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG6FEN8M1273353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,433 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar Services, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry, Pendaliner, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

