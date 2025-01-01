2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Extended, Low Ks, Rear wheel drive, 4.3L-6cyl, Three doors, Passenger side double doors, Rear double doors with windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Rear cam, OnStar, Bed liner, AM/FM, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 16-inch steel wheels, Power windows, locks.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</span></p>

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

69,692 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2500 Extended*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*OnStar*Low Ks

Watch This Vehicle
12406662

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2500 Extended*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*OnStar*Low Ks

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1744464065
  2. 1744464066
  3. 1744464066
  4. 1744464066
  5. 1744464066
  6. 1744464066
  7. 1744464066
  8. 1744464066
  9. 1744464066
  10. 1744464066
  11. 1744464066
  12. 1744464066
  13. 1744464066
  14. 1744464066
  15. 1744464066
  16. 1744464066
  17. 1744464066
  18. 1744464066
  19. 1744464066
  20. 1744464066
  21. 1744464066
  22. 1744464066
  23. 1744464066
  24. 1744464065
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,692KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 69,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended, Low K's, Rear wheel drive, 4.3L-6cyl, Three doors, Passenger side double doors, Rear double doors with windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Rear cam, OnStar, Bed liner, AM/FM, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 16-inch steel wheels, Power windows, locks.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam 70,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara*4x4*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Navi for sale in Essex, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara*4x4*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Navi 51,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT*Low K's*4x4*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Six Seats for sale in Essex, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT*Low K's*4x4*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Six Seats 26,248 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van