2021 Jeep Cherokee

41,680 KM

Details Description Features

$38,499

+ tax & licensing
$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Limited | Blind Spot | Navigation | Remote Start

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Limited | Blind Spot | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

41,680KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616360
  • Stock #: FC088F
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX8MD180918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC088F
  • Mileage 41,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited | Blind Spot | Navigation | Remote Start only has 41,680km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Do so much more with one vehicle. This Jeep Cherokee gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Jeep Cherokee Limited | Blind Spot | Navigation | Remote Start delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Jeep Cherokee Limited | Blind Spot | Navigation | Remote Start, include superior traction and stability. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Cherokee Limited | Blind Spot | Navigation | Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Nappa Leather Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.251 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine Stop/Start System
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
and Rear Cross-Path Detection
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Audio
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display
Wheels: 18 x 7.0 Painted Diamond Cut Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

