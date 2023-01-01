Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

29,256 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Altitude*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay

Altitude*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay

Location

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403835
  • Stock #: 11244
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGXMC711244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated leather/suede seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps Manager, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power lift gate, Cargo cover, ParkSense, LaneSense, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch black alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

