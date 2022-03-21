Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

61,875 KM

Details Description Features

$51,499

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Unlimited Sahara | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$51,499

+ taxes & licensing

61,875KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8675060
  • Stock #: DC007F
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG7MW515403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HELLAYELLA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DC007F
  • Mileage 61,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gently-used 2021 Jeep Wrangler we recently got in. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Quality and prestige abound with this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The 2021 Jeep exterior is finished in a breathtaking Hellayella, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
1237# Maximum Payload
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

