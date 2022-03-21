Check out this gently-used 2021 Jeep Wrangler we recently got in. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Quality and prestige abound with this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The 2021 Jeep exterior is finished in a breathtaking Hellayella, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful!
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down