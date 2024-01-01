Menu
All Wheel Drive, 2.0L-4cyl, Low Ks, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, HD Radio, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry/ignition, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, air conditioning, 4dr.

2021 Kia Seltos

30,744 KM

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,744KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,744 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 2.0L-4cyl, Low K's, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, HD Radio, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry/ignition, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, air conditioning, 4dr.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

