Menu
Account
Sign In
Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Non Smoker. Recent Arrival! Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Soul EX | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Heated Seats | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2021 Kia Soul

96,281 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 11600694
  2. 11600694
  3. 11600694
  4. 11600694
  5. 11600694
  6. 11600694
  7. 11600694
  8. 11600694
  9. 11600694
  10. 11600694
  11. 11600694
  12. 11600694
  13. 11600694
  14. 11600694
  15. 11600694
  16. 11600694
  17. 11600694
  18. 11600694
  19. 11600694
  20. 11600694
  21. 11600694
  22. 11600694
  23. 11600694
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,281KM
VIN KNDJ33AU9M7130273

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Non Smoker.

Recent Arrival! Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Soul EX | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Heated Seats |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Kia Soul EX 96,281 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz A Class Base 4MATIC® for sale in Essex, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz A Class Base 4MATIC® 76,570 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Evoque LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION for sale in Essex, ON
2018 Land Rover Evoque LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION 79,925 KM $29,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul