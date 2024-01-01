Menu
All Wheel Drive, 1.5L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Dual pane Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Touchscreen, Keyless entry/ignition, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, AWD.

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

75,600 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD*Countryman*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD*Countryman*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

75,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMZ43BR03M3M41908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,600 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 1.5L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Dual pane Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Touchscreen, Keyless entry/ignition, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, AWD.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman