2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>SE*4x4, 2.4L-4cyl, Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Keyless entry, Cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 19 years of experience. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</span></p>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

87,068 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE*4x4*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4L-4cyl

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE*4x4*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4L-4cyl

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1730500807
  2. 1730500942
  3. 1730500942
  4. 1730500941
  5. 1730500942
  6. 1730500942
  7. 1730500942
  8. 1730500942
  9. 1730500941
  10. 1730500941
  11. 1730500942
  12. 1730500941
  13. 1730500941
  14. 1730500941
  15. 1730500942
  16. 1730500941
  17. 1730500941
  18. 1730500942
  19. 1730500942
  20. 1730500941
  21. 1730500942
  22. 1730500942
  23. 1730500942
  24. 1730500942
  25. 1730500942
  26. 1730500942
  27. 1730500942
  28. 1730500942
  29. 1730500941
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,068KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,068 KM

Vehicle Description

SE*4x4, 2.4L-4cyl, Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Keyless entry, Cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 19 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE*4x4*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE*4x4*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4L-4cyl 87,068 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Ltd Edition*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Ltd Edition*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay 70,698 KM $25,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE*AWD*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.0L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE*AWD*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.0L-4cyl 144,182 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR