Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,465KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,465 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Subaru WRX STI Sport combines performance and comfort in a sleek AWD sedan. Powered by a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and equipped with a manual transmission, it’s tailored for driving enthusiasts. It features heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium Harman/Kardon sound system. The infotainment setup includes Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and satellite radio with voice recognition, all displayed on a touchscreen with integrated navigation. Convenience and safety features include a rear camera, keyless entry/ignition, dual climate control, power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with 19-inch ZR alloy wheels. This sporty 4-door sedan also includes cruise control and air conditioning for a well-rounded drive.

All wheel drive, Low K's, Turbo 2.5L-4cyl, Manual shift, Heated seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Dual climate control, Harman/Kardon sound system, Keyless entry/ignition, Cruise control, ZR19-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 19 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

