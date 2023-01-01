Menu
2021 Toyota Camry

80,068 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

SE*Heated Leather*Bluetooth*Rear Cam 2.5L-4cyl*FWD

2021 Toyota Camry

SE*Heated Leather*Bluetooth*Rear Cam 2.5L-4cyl*FWD

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,068KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274865
  • Stock #: 98636
  • VIN: 4T1G11AK2MU598636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,068 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, APP/Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry, AM/FM, Remote trunk, LaneSense, Collision Alert, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

