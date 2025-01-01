Menu
SE, Front-wheel drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Collision Alert, Lane sense, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, AM/FM, 17-inch alloy wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2021 Toyota Camry

92,971 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry

SE*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

2021 Toyota Camry

SE*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,971KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,971 KM

Vehicle Description

SE, Front-wheel drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Collision Alert, Lane sense, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, AM/FM, 17-inch alloy wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2021 Toyota Camry