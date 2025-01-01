2021 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Low Ks, Front wheel drive, 1.8L-8cyl, Heated seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Wireless phone charger, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Collision Alert, Lane Sense, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</span></p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

75,412 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12302624

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1742491848
  2. 1742491847
  3. 1742491848
  4. 1742491849
  5. 1742491848
  6. 1742491848
  7. 1742491848
  8. 1742491848
  9. 1742491848
  10. 1742491848
  11. 1742491849
  12. 1742491848
  13. 1742491848
  14. 1742491848
  15. 1742491849
  16. 1742491848
  17. 1742491849
  18. 1742491849
  19. 1742491849
  20. 1742491848
  21. 1742491848
  22. 1742491848
  23. 1742491848
  24. 1742491850
  25. 1742491849
  26. 1742491849
  27. 1742491848
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,412KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Front wheel drive, 1.8L-8cyl, Heated seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Wireless phone charger, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Collision Alert, Lane Sense, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam 75,412 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam 82,804 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Enclave Essence*AWD*Heated Leather*CarPlay*3rd Row for sale in Essex, ON
2023 Buick Enclave Essence*AWD*Heated Leather*CarPlay*3rd Row 65,324 KM $42,777 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla