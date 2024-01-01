Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>All Wheel Drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, AM/FM, Rear cam, Collision Alert, Lane Sense, Keyless entry, Cruise control, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</div>

2021 Toyota RAV4

80,035 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1714927112
  2. 1714927267
  3. 1714927267
  4. 1714927266
  5. 1714927266
  6. 1714927267
  7. 1714927267
  8. 1714927267
  9. 1714927266
  10. 1714927267
  11. 1714927266
  12. 1714927266
  13. 1714927267
  14. 1714927267
  15. 1714927267
  16. 1714927266
  17. 1714927267
  18. 1714927267
  19. 1714927266
  20. 1714927267
  21. 1714927267
  22. 1714927267
  23. 1714927267
  24. 1714927267
  25. 1714927266
  26. 1714927267
  27. 1714927266
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,035KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV6MW210665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,035 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, AM/FM, Rear cam, Collision Alert, Lane Sense, Keyless entry, Cruise control, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2021 Audi Q3 for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Audi Q3 85,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.L-4cyl 89,165 KM $21,111 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl 80,730 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4