All Wheel Drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Low Ks, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Lane Sense, Collision Alert, AM/FM, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Low K's, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Lane Sense, Collision Alert, AM/FM, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2021 Toyota RAV4