2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, App Connect, Touchscreen, Rear cam, Remote start, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition, Remote trunk, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.

2021 Volkswagen Passat

81,024 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay*Rear Cam

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay*Rear Cam

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,024KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWBA7A34MC004691

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,024 KM

2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, App Connect, Touchscreen, Rear cam, Remote start, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition, Remote trunk, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2021 Volkswagen Passat