All Wheel Drive, Low Ks, 2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Panoramic Sin Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition, Power lift gate, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 4Motion.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

43,345 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*2.0L-4cyl

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*2.0L-4cyl

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX0MM143655

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,345 KM

All Wheel Drive, Low K's, 2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Panoramic Sin Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition, Power lift gate, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 4Motion. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan