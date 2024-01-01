Menu
Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Non Smoker, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 3.5 Monochromatic Display Driver Info Centre, 4 Black Round Assist Steps (LPO), Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Bluetooth® For Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Custom Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Rear USB Ports (Charge Only), Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Steering Column Lock, Electronic Cruise Control, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Multi-Flex Tailgate, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 2CX, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM, Standard Tailgate, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover (LPO), Wheel Locks (Set of 4) (LPO), Wheels: 20 x 9 High Gloss Black Painted Alum, Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, Wireless Phone Projection. Recent Arrival! Northsky Blue Metallic 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Four-Wheel Drive | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,805 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

11947302

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Used
40,805KM
VIN 3GCPDCED2NG688618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # NE005G
  • Mileage 40,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Non Smoker, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 3.5" Monochromatic Display Driver Info Centre, 4" Black Round Assist Steps (LPO), Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Bluetooth® For Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Custom Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Rear USB Ports (Charge Only), Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Steering Column Lock, Electronic Cruise Control, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Multi-Flex Tailgate, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 2CX, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM, Standard Tailgate, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover (LPO), Wheel Locks (Set of 4) (LPO), Wheels: 20" x 9" High Gloss Black Painted Alum, Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, Wireless Phone Projection.

Recent Arrival! Northsky Blue Metallic 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Four-Wheel Drive |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500