This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to op...
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, w...
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Seat trim, cloth
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Window, power front, passenger express down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Seating, heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or ...
Steering wheel, heated (Vehicles built prior to 12-6-2021 include heated steering wheel. Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel, which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer f...
Rear Vision Camera
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, standard
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles, body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Grille (High gloss Black bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Recovery hooks, performance Red
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered, includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Door locks, power
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Keyless open and start
LPO, All-weather floor liners, 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats), [Replaces factory floor mats]
Air vents, rear, heating/cooling
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Bluetooth for phone, connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel
Headlamps, LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Driver Information Centre, 4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Seats, front bucket with centre console
Audio System, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, 8 diagonal colour touchscreen, AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, wired Apple CarPlay and A...
Convenience Package with Bucket Seats includes (A50) bucket seats, (D07) centre console, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control, (A2X) 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar, (KA1) heated driver and passenger seats, (KI3) heated steering wh...
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app, online and at home on compatible connected devices is included, so you'l...
Transmission, 10-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equi...
Suspension Package, Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2 lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2 lift and monotube shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge
