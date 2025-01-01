Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L EcoBoost I-4, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Race Red, Roast/Black Onyx Leather, 12 LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad. Recent Arrival! Race Red 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | CARFAX One-Owner.

2022 Ford Bronco

47,674 KM

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

4 DOOR OUTER BANKS

12544286

2022 Ford Bronco

4 DOOR OUTER BANKS

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,674KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH3NLB26096

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, Bronco Outer Banks Advanced | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L EcoBoost I-4, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Race Red, Roast/Black Onyx Leather, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad.

Recent Arrival! Race Red 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
2022 Ford Bronco