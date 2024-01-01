2022 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>All Wheel Drive, 2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 12-inch SYNC4 Infotainment Touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power lift gate, Cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, AWD.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Adelle Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</div>

2022 Ford Edge

61,614 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

SEL*AWD*Heated Leather CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.0L-4cyl

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

SEL*AWD*Heated Leather CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.0L-4cyl

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1706292673
  2. 1706292803
  3. 1706292803
  4. 1706292803
  5. 1706292803
  6. 1706292803
  7. 1706292803
  8. 1706292803
  9. 1706292803
  10. 1706292803
  11. 1706292803
  12. 1706292803
  13. 1706292803
  14. 1706292803
  15. 1706292803
  16. 1706292803
  17. 1706292803
  18. 1706292803
  19. 1706292803
  20. 1706292803
  21. 1706292803
  22. 1706292803
  23. 1706292803
  24. 1706292803
  25. 1706292803
  26. 1706292803
  27. 1706292803
  28. 1706292803
  29. 1706292803
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,614KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J98NBA60462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,614 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 12-inch SYNC4 Infotainment Touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power lift gate, Cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, AWD. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2009 Nissan Versa Low K's*1.8S-4cyl*Front Wheel Drive*Auto Trans for sale in Essex, ON
2009 Nissan Versa Low K's*1.8S-4cyl*Front Wheel Drive*Auto Trans 203,955 KM $3,777 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE*Low K's*Bluetooth*2.5L-4cyl*FWD for sale in Essex, ON
2012 Ford Fusion SE*Low K's*Bluetooth*2.5L-4cyl*FWD 211,135 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*2.0L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*2.0L-4cyl 43,345 KM $28,975 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge