2022 Ford Edge

45,922 KM

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

ST

12496984

2022 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,922KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP5NBA76228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHIT
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97463
  • Mileage 45,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Edge ST | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 7-Speed Automatic, AWD, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Ebony Leather, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Connected Built-In Navigation System, Cooled Front Seats, Enhanced Active Park Assist w/Parallel Park, Equipment Group 401A, Evasive Steering Assist, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, Front 180-Degree Camera w/Split View, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Centring, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perimeter Alarm, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Wireless Charging Pad.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18173 kilometers below market average! Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford Edge ST | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford Edge