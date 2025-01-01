Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, Edge Titanium | Backup Camera | Navigation | Heated Seats |, 4D Sport Utility, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White Metallic, Ebony Leather, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3D Diamond Front Console Surface Area, 3D Diamond Instrument Panel Appliques, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Drivers Sideview Mirror, Bright Chrome Accents & Surround Upper Grille, Brunello w/Brick Red Accent Stitching Door Inserts, Cold Weather Package, Connected Built-In Navigation System, Enhanced Active Park Assist w/Parallel Park, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front 180-Degree Camera w/Split View, Front Htd/Cooled Lthr-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Centring, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Titanium Elite Package. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10387 kilometers below market average! White Metallic 2022 Ford Edge Titanium | Backup Camera | Navigation | Heated Seats | CARFAX One-Owner.

2022 Ford Egde

56,604 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Egde

Titanium

12455766

2022 Ford Egde

Titanium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,604KM
VIN 2FMPK4K93NBA49853

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97456
  • Mileage 56,604 KM

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, Edge Titanium | Backup Camera | Navigation | Heated Seats |, 4D Sport Utility, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White Metallic, Ebony Leather, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3D Diamond Front Console Surface Area, 3D Diamond Instrument Panel Appliques, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Bright Chrome Accents & Surround Upper Grille, Brunello w/Brick Red Accent Stitching Door Inserts, Cold Weather Package, Connected Built-In Navigation System, Enhanced Active Park Assist w/Parallel Park, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front 180-Degree Camera w/Split View, Front Htd/Cooled Lthr-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Centring, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Titanium Elite Package.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10387 kilometers below market average! White Metallic 2022 Ford Edge Titanium | Backup Camera | Navigation | Heated Seats |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

tilt

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/55R19 AS BSW
WHEELS: 19" LUSTER NICKEL-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

engine coolant temp

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
SiriusXM
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
up/down
speed-compensated volume
lumbar)
If you decide to continue service
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
digital owner's manual
USB media hub A and C style and SiriusXM w/360L including super categories/live sports categories
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: Bang & Olufsen sound system w/12 speakers and subwoofer
for your recommendations and SiriusXM listener profiles
SiriusXM w/360L includes a 3-month prepaid subscription
All services require a subscription
sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period
Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe
the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew and be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates
Fees and taxes apply
See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.ca for full terms and how to cancel
which includes online methods or calling 1-866-635-2349
Visit http://www.siriusxm.ca/FAQS for most current service area information
Availability of some services and features is subject to device capabilities and location restrictions
All fees
content and features are subject to change
Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc
and its respective subsidiaries
Windows and Remote Start
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory (fore/aft
adaptive dashcards and conversational voice command recognition
6-way power front passenger seat (fore/aft
up/down and recline) and 2-way manually adjustable head restraints (up/down)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
2022 Ford Egde