Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Escape Plug-In Hybrid Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, FWD, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Ebony/Sandstone Leather, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Drivers Seat, Active Park Assist 2.0, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Class II Trailer Tow Package, Equipment Group 650A, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Titanium Premium Package, Wireless Charging Pad. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6085 kilometers below market average! Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2022 Ford Escape

51,974 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

12412683

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,974KM
VIN 1FMCU0LZ9NUA74783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHIT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Escape Plug-In Hybrid Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, FWD, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Ebony/Sandstone Leather, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, Active Park Assist 2.0, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Class II Trailer Tow Package, Equipment Group 650A, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Titanium Premium Package, Wireless Charging Pad.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6085 kilometers below market average! Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2022 Ford Escape