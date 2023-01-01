Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

12,038 KM

$54,089

+ tax & licensing
$54,089

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2022 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$54,089

+ taxes & licensing

12,038KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090500
  • Stock #: MC322F
  • VIN: 1FMSK8FH8NGB39916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 12,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, 4WD.

Recent Arrival! Atlas Blue Metallic 2022 Ford Explorer Limited | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

