2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford Wh
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 97300
- Mileage 49,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Rock Crawl Mode, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8426 kilometers below market average! Oxford White 2022 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |
Clean CARFAX.
Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.
Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!
If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.
Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."
