$48,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 97294
- Mileage 49,346 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 360 Degree Camera, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Intersection Assist, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Onboard 400W Outlet, Onboard Scale w/Smart Hitch, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Rock Crawl Mode, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Speed Sign Recognition, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
