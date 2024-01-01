2022 Ford F-150

Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 360 Degree Camera, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Bright Polished Running Board, 8 Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Intersection Assist, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Onboard 400W Outlet, Onboard Scale w/Smart Hitch, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Rock Crawl Mode, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Speed Sign Recognition, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, Wheels: 20 Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

49,346 KM

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

VIN 1FTFW1E52NKD47246

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97294
  • Mileage 49,346 KM

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 360 Degree Camera, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Intersection Assist, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Onboard 400W Outlet, Onboard Scale w/Smart Hitch, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Rock Crawl Mode, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Speed Sign Recognition, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
