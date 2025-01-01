Menu
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat

4D SuperCrew, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Space White Metallic, Black Leather, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Equipment Group 501A Standard, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Speed Sign Recognition, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.

2022 Ford F-150

60,561 KM

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

SuperCrew Lariat

12396246

2022 Ford F-150

SuperCrew Lariat

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,561KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4NKD54180

  • Exterior Colour SPACE WHI
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97426
  • Mileage 60,561 KM

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, F-150 Lariat | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Space White Metallic, Black Leather, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Equipment Group 501A Standard, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Speed Sign Recognition, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.

Recent Arrival! Space White Metallic 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2022 Ford F-150