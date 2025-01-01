Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 3.5L V6 EcoBoost, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Red Metallic, Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 6 Bright Polished Running Board, 8 Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19545 kilometers below market average! Red Metallic 2022 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2022 Ford F-150

53,148 KM

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT

2022 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,148KM
VIN 1FTFW1E8XNKE07400

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,148 KM

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 3.5L V6 EcoBoost, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Red Metallic, Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19545 kilometers below market average! Red Metallic 2022 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Automatic Headlights

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Auxiliary Audio Input

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

