2022 Ford F-250

Privacy Glass

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Front license plate bracket

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Steel spare wheel

Chrome rear step bumper

Black grille w/chrome accents

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Aluminum Panels

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off