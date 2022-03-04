2022 Ford F-250

You can find this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot is the one!
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement