Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-250

2,413 KM

Details Description Features

$78,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 8532371
  2. 8532371
  3. 8532371
  4. 8532371
  5. 8532371
  6. 8532371
  7. 8532371
  8. 8532371
  9. 8532371
  10. 8532371
  11. 8532371
  12. 8532371
  13. 8532371
  14. 8532371
  15. 8532371
  16. 8532371
  17. 8532371
  18. 8532371
  19. 8532371
  20. 8532371
  21. 8532371
  22. 8532371
  23. 8532371
  24. 8532371
  25. 8532371
  26. 8532371
  27. 8532371
  28. 8532371
  29. 8532371
Contact Seller

$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

2,413KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8532371
  • Stock #: FC052F
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BN5NEC52967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC052F
  • Mileage 2,413 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT 7.3L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot is the one!

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
3110# Maximum Payload
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 As...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2020 Ford F-150 LARI...
 41,288 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Limi...
 44,914 KM
$65,499 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 93,313 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory