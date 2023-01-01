Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

2,037 KM

Details Description Features

$43,089

+ tax & licensing
EcoBoost Premium

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

2,037KM
Used
  • Stock #: DD004F
  • VIN: 1FA6P8THXN5138277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 2,037 KM

Vehicle Description

The pre-owned Mustang Ecoboost is a sporty and high-performance vehicle that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. This Mustang Ecoboost has been previously owned and driven, but it still retains its impressive features and capabilities.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, this Mustang Ecoboost boasts 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The exterior of the Mustang Ecoboost is stylish and bold, with a muscular profile that exudes confidence and power.

In summary, this pre-owned Mustang Ecoboost is an excellent option for anyone looking for a thrilling driving experience, impressive performance, and sleek styling. With its powerful engine, bold design, and advanced features, it is a high-performance car that delivers on all fronts.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

