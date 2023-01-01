$43,089+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-776-6447
2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$43,089
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10063212
- Stock #: DD004F
- VIN: 1FA6P8THXN5138277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 2,037 KM
Vehicle Description
The pre-owned Mustang Ecoboost is a sporty and high-performance vehicle that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. This Mustang Ecoboost has been previously owned and driven, but it still retains its impressive features and capabilities.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, this Mustang Ecoboost boasts 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.
The exterior of the Mustang Ecoboost is stylish and bold, with a muscular profile that exudes confidence and power.
In summary, this pre-owned Mustang Ecoboost is an excellent option for anyone looking for a thrilling driving experience, impressive performance, and sleek styling. With its powerful engine, bold design, and advanced features, it is a high-performance car that delivers on all fronts.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.