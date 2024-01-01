Menu
Backup Camera, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 110V AC Power Outlet, Auto Start-Stop Removal, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Tow Package. Odometer is 12325 kilometers below market average! Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford Ranger XLT | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | FordPass Connect | Clean CARFAX.

2022 Ford Ranger

35,468 KM

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Ranger

XLT

2022 Ford Ranger

XLT

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,468KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5NLD24888

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,468 KM

Backup Camera, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 110V AC Power Outlet, Auto Start-Stop Removal, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Tow Package.

Odometer is 12325 kilometers below market average! Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford Ranger XLT | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | FordPass Connect |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2022 Ford Ranger