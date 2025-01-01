$68,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon
SLT SLT
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$68,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # KF007F
- Mileage 69,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, 4WD.
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1699 kilometers below market average! Summit White 2022 GMC Yukon SLT | Heated Seats | Backup Cam |Nav |
Clean CARFAX.
Awards:
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
