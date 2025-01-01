Menu
Preferred, Front wheel drive, 2.0L-4cyl Smartstream G, Heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, HD Radio, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

89,880 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.0L-4cyl

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.0L-4cyl

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

