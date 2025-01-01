Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, AWD, Non Smoker. Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! Reviews: * Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2022 Jeep Cherokee

101,649 KM

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude LUX Altitude

13169642

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude LUX Altitude

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,649KM
VIN 1C4PJMMXXND505439

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,649 KM

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, AWD, Non Smoker.

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2022 Jeep Cherokee