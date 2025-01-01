Menu
2022 RAM 1500

157,328 KM

$39,500

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Contact Seller

Used
157,328KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT5NN127493

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NF000G
  • Mileage 157,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, 4X4, 1500 Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Black Leather, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Way Front Headrests, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, All R1 High Radios, All Radio-Equipped Vehicles, Apple CarPlay Capable, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Connectivity - US/Canada, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Front Heated Seats, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Front Ventilated Seats, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Phone Communication, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats, Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Navigation System, Night Edition, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pirelli Brand Tires, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Quick Order Package 25L Sport, Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Sport Performance Hood, USB Mobile Projection, Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum.

Recent Arrival! Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Ram 1500 Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

