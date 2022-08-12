2022 Toyota Corolla ...

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 4 , 8 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8975314

8975314 Stock #: JC040F

JC040F VIN: 5YFBPMBEXNP340449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # JC040F

Mileage 4,871 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Fabric seat trim Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.21 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist Driver Knee Airbag, Rear Side-Impact Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Wheels: 15 Steel Radio: Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7 touch screen, Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility and USB audio input

