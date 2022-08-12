Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

4,871 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

L | Manual | Lane Assist | Adaptive Cruise

2022 Toyota Corolla

L | Manual | Lane Assist | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

4,871KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8975314
  Stock #: JC040F
  VIN: 5YFBPMBEXNP340449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JC040F
  • Mileage 4,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2022 Toyota Corolla. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Corolla L | Manual | Lane Assist | Adaptive Cruise. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Beautiful color combination with Classic Silver Metallic exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.21 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Knee Airbag, Rear Side-Impact Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 15 Steel
Radio: Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7 touch screen, Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility and USB audio input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

