Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2022 Toyota Corolla. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Corolla L | Manual | Lane Assist | Adaptive Cruise. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Beautiful color combination with Classic Silver Metallic exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.
Vehicle Features
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat