Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker. Area 51 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend | Nav | Backup Cam | Heated Seats |

2023 Ford Bronco

28,036 KM

Details Description Features

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Ford Bronco

BASE/BIG BEND/BLAC BIG BEND

13115540

2023 Ford Bronco

BASE/BIG BEND/BLAC BIG BEND

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,036KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH4PLC03450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97641
  • Mileage 28,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker.

Area 51 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend | Nav | Backup Cam | Heated Seats |



Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$48,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2023 Ford Bronco