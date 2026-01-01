Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, AWD. Recent Arrival! Black Metallic 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2023 Ford Escape

83,075 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite | Heated Seats | Nav | Backup Cam |

Watch This Vehicle
14180269

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite | Heated Seats | Nav | Backup Cam |

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 14180269
  2. 14180269
  3. 14180269
  4. 14180269
  5. 14180269
  6. 14180269
  7. 14180269
  8. 14180269
  9. 14180269
  10. 14180269
  11. 14180269
  12. 14180269
  13. 14180269
  14. 14180269
  15. 14180269
  16. 14180269
  17. 14180269
  18. 14180269
  19. 14180269
  20. 14180269
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
83,075KM
VIN 1FMCU9PA6PUA20711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, AWD. Recent Arrival! Black Metallic 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite | Heated Seats | Nav | Backup Cam | for sale in Essex, ON
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite | Heated Seats | Nav | Backup Cam | 83,075 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | for sale in Essex, ON
2024 Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | 26,470 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | 60,250 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2023 Ford Escape